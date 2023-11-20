OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Chattanooga, Tennessee, man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for a racketeering (RICO) conspiracy involving him and other members of the Simon City Royals gang.

On Thursday, November 16, Jonathan Davis, 39, was sentenced to 365 months in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Davis was a leader and organizer of the Simon City Royals, a violent prison gang operating primarily in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), but with members and associates acting on their behalf outside of prisons throughout Mississippi, Louisiana, and elsewhere.

Through an alliance with the violent Gangster Disciples gang and with a sophisticated structure, prosecutors said the Simon City Royals engaged in a host of criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, large-scale drug trafficking, and fraud.

Court records showed that Davis personally ordered two murders, which were attempted at his request, and was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.