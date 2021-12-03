Six $500 scholarships to be offered during MSHAA Championship games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College Savings Mississippi will host a “Tuition Toss” during the High School Football State Championships in Hattiesburg. State Treasurer David McRae said six $500 scholarships could be won.

The scholarships will be awarded in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings Account (MACS). MACS accounts are tax-advantaged accounts that can be used for college expenses like tuition, books or supplies. The accounts can also be used for elementary and secondary tuition expenses.

Fans can join the “Tuition Toss” by visiting the College Savings Mississippi table at the entrance of M.M. Roberts Stadium on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.