TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) Special Victims Unit arrested six suspects after an undercover human trafficking operation.

Authorities said agents led the undercover operation on Tuesday, November 27 in the Tupelo area. The operation was named “Operation Blue Christmas.”

The operation resulted in the arrests of six men. Officials said assistance was offered to seven potential victims.

The following suspects were arrested:

Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, was charged with Child Exploitation and Felony Possession of Meth

Travis Glen McCraw, 47, was charged with Procuring Prostitution

Dwight John Bails, 64, was charged with Procuring Prostitution

Christian Samuel Lampkin, 23, was charged with Procuring Prostitution

Richard Ray Rorie, 55, was charged with Procuring Prostitution

Jason Lakale Foulks, 50, was charged with Procuring Prostitution

Tyler Russell Dyer (Courtesy: MBI)

Travis Glen McCraw (Courtesy: MBI)

Dwight John Bails (Courtesy: MBI)

Christian Samuel Lampkin (Courtesy: MBI)

Richard Ray Rorie (Courtesy: MBI)

Jason Lakale Foulks (Courtesy: MBI)

“In the fight against human trafficking, we must continue efforts that illuminate a path where every life is valued and protected,” said MBI Director Lt. Colonel Charles Haynes. “Thank you to all agencies involved for your impactful work done to protect the vulnerable. Together, we will continue to strengthen our partnerships and combat this heinous crime.”