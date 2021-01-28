Six Mississippi schools earn AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six schools in Mississippi have earned the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A (CSA) and/or AP Computer Science Principles (CSP). Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.

Out of 20,000 institutions that offer AP courses, these six schools are among 1,119 to achieve either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science examinees meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2019-2020 school year:

Computer Science Principles Award:

Columbia High School, Columbia School District

Northwest Rankin High School, Rankin County School District

Ocean Springs High School, Ocean Springs School District

Ridgeland High School, Madison County School District

William B. Murrah High School, Jackson Public Schools

Computer Science Principles Award and Computer Science A Award:

Pass Christian High School, Pass Christian School District

“During an unprecedented year, Mississippi female students have demonstrated perseverance and dedication in their study of AP Computer Science,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “We could not be more proud of Mississippi’s female students for staking their claim as the next generation of STEM and computer science professionals. We can’t wait to see their passion for next generation technology lead to lifelong success.”

“Today’s students need the power to shape technology, not just cope with it,” says Stefanie Sanford, College Board chief of global policy and external relations. “Young women deserve an equal opportunity to become the next generation of entrepreneurs, engineers and tech leaders. Closing the gap in computer science education empowers young women to build the future they want.”