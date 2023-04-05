JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six 7th through 12th grade Mississippi teachers have been named 2022-23 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The PAEMST program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics, science, technology, engineering and computer science education.

Two of these teachers will be selected for the PAEMST award. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science education.

The three mathematics finalists are:

Judith Worley Terry of Center Hill High School in the DeSoto County School District.

Karen Lindsey of Germantown Middle School in the Madison County School District.

Kelly Meacham Hicks of Germantown High School in the Madison County School District.

The three science finalists are:

Deborah D. Neel of Greene County High School in the Greene County School District.

Leah Ann H. Peavey of Brookhaven Technical Center in the Brookhaven School District.

Kandice Patrice Taylor of Brinkley Middle School in Jackson Public Schools.

Judith Worley Terry of Center Hill High School in the DeSoto County School District. (Courtesy: MDE)

Karen Lindsey of Germantown Middle School in the Madison County School District. (Courtesy: MDE)

Kelly Meacham Hicks of Germantown High School in the Madison County School District. (Courtesy: MDE)

Deborah D. Neel of Greene County High School in the Greene County School District. (Courtesy: MDE)

Leah Ann H. Peavey of Brookhaven Technical Center in the Brookhaven School District. (Courtesy: MDE)

Kandice Patrice Taylor of Brinkley Middle School in Jackson Public Schools. (Courtesy: MDE)