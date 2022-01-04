Six school districts receive violence reduction grants

THURSDAY: Showers, with a few downpours continue morning, with the greatest chance for showers pushing east by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s will occur this morning, with temperatures dropping steadily for the rest of the day behind a cold front. Winds will pick up from the north as the rain tapers off. Skies will stay cloudy through the afternoon but then will begin to clear after sunset. The chance of rain is 40%. There is a chance of a wintry mix of freezing rain, rain and snow in north Mississippi. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Clarksdale to Memphis and from Tupelo to Iuka.

FRIDAY: Another blast of arctic air will drop Friday morning temperatures into the 20s, with feels like temperatures in the 10s for many locations. It will be bitterly cold! Thankfully skies will be sunny, but temperatures struggle to warm into the 40s for afternoon highs.