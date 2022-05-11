JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) will partner with Area Agencies on Aging to connect older Mississippians to available services through the Small Town Project.

Services include home-delivered meals, transportation to doctors, the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP), and senior community centers.

Over the last year, Mississippi SHIP Small Town Project visited communities across the state to raise awareness about Medicare, Open Enrollment in Part D (the Medicare prescription program), and other issues related to navigating the complexities of Medicare. SHIP volunteers and staff provide free guidance to all Mississippians over 60, regardless of income.

As part of the project, SHIP staff reached out to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to make COVID booster shots available at the sites where Small Town Project events were held.

Communities are invited to contact the Division of Aging and Adult Services to connect to a Small Town Project event in their city or town. Aging services are available year-round by contacting the Division of Aging and Adult Services.

For more information about services, call 1-844-822-4622 or 601-709-0624. Help is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/adults-seniors/services-for-seniors/state-health-insurance-assistance-program/