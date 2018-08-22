Smith County man charged in death of two-year-old
RALEIGH, Miss (WJTV) - Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton says Allen Gray appeared in court today, charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy.
Gray was also charged with aggravated assault of the child's mother.
Bond is set at $700,000.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
