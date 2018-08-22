State

Smith County man charged in death of two-year-old

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 11:22 AM CDT

RALEIGH, Miss (WJTV) - Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton says Allen Gray appeared in court today, charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy.

Gray was also charged with aggravated assault of the child's mother.

Bond is set at $700,000.

 

