MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Smithville man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman.

Monroe County deputies said they received a call from a woman in distress on Sunday, August 14 in the area of Parham Store Road and Firetower Road. Deputies found the woman walking in the area, and she was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory.

Investigators said they decided to wait until daylight and execute a search warrant at the home where the alleged incident took place.

When deputies tried to make contact with Gregory A. Coker, Jr., they said he did not come to the door of the home. Deputies set up a perimeter around the home and called in a SWAT team.

Investigators said they attempted to make contact with Coker, but they failed. They decided to breach the front door, and they said Coker surrendered without incident.

According to deputies, several firearms were recovered from inside the home.

Gregory Alan Coker, Jr. (Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Department)

Coker has been charged with one county of kidnapping, one cunt of aggravated domestic violence, one count of felony malicious mischief, and one count of obstructing access to emergency assistance.

His bond was set at $175,000. Coker is being held in the Monroe County Jail.