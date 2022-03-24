GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A south Mississippi animal shelter is inundated with dogs and cats and urging people to consider adopting.

More than 450 animals are at the Humane Society of South Mississippi, which has a building capacity of 287, WLOX-TV reported.

Many of the animals have come to the shelter as a result of animals being seized by law enforcement in which people have been accused of hoarding animals or neglecting them, said Katie King, the development director.

The shelter is “just overwhelmed,” King said. A lot of the animals are breeding and many of the female dogs arrived pregnant “so more puppies are coming,” she added.