MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven woman is charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing her boyfriend after an altercation Thursday.

Southaven Police responded to an injured man in the parking lot of Dan McGuines’s Bar on July 20. The victim, identified as Charlie Joyner, suffered massive head trauma.

He was transported to Regional One Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

According to SPD, Joyner was in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend, Tiffany Monette. Video footage from inside the bar showed the two arguing.

Monette later walked out of the bar and stated that she was leaving. According to a witness, Joyner attempted to stop her by standing in front of the pickup truck she was driving.

Monette began nudging Joyner as he stood in front of the vehicle, reports say.

Video evidence from a nearby business showed Monette leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed shortly after Joyner came up to the vehicle.

Monette was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death.