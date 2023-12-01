OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Southaven man was sentenced to a total of $3,500 in fines and restitution for the illegal harvest of crappie from the Enid Lake Spillway.

According to court documents, Fu Chen, 52, of Southaven, pled guilty to one count of taking more than the daily creel limit of crappie from the Enid Lake Spillway on January 1, 2023. Authorities said Chen caught a total of 90 crappie from the spillway, which is 75 more fish than the allowed creel limit of 15 crappie.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders ordered Chen to pay a fine of $1,000 as well as restitution to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) in the amount of $2,500.

In addition to the fine and restitution, Chen was placed on probation for a period of one year.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the MDWFP.