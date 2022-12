MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Martez Abram, the man accused of a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown, were killed. A police officer also was shot, but survived.

Abram will be sentenced Friday.