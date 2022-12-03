MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death.

Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown, were killed in the shooting. A police officer also was shot, but survived.

Video from inside the courtroom shows Abram holding his head and trying to look away as he watched what seemed to be a video of the tragic events.

When Abram was asked if he was the person in the video and if he shot the victims, he said “yes”.