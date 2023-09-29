SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for a woman who was last seen at a gas station two weeks ago.

Bonita Adams, 36, was last seen on September 13 at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road W. Southaven Police posted about her disappearance Thursday afternoon.

Adams has blond hair and wears glasses. She was wearing denim capri pants and a pink t-shirt.

If you have seen Bonita Adams or know her whereabouts, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.