STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Department of Geosciences is welcoming some of the country’s top professionals in meteorology in April for the 20th annual Southeast Severe Storms Symposium, the first in-person severe weather meeting on campus since 2019.
Held April 2-3 on the first floor of Old Main Academic Center, the conference brings together meteorologists, students and weather experts to discuss and learn how severe weather impacts the Southeast region. Approximately 100-150 participants are expected to attend the event organized by the MSU student-led East Mississippi chapters of the National Weather Association and American Meteorology Society.
Register by April 1 at 5 p.m. at http://www.eastmsnwaams.com/registration.html. On-site registration also will be available April 2.
The symposium features four Mississippi State meteorology alumni as keynote speakers. They include:
- James Spann, chief meteorologist for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, Alabama
- Amy Freeze, a meteorologist for FOX Weather Streaming Service
- Captain Will Simmons, from the U.S. Air Force 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (Hurricane Hunters)
- Jennifer M. Call, an atmospheric analyst at Tennessee Valley Authority and Certified Consulting Meteorologist for the energy sector.