STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Department of Geosciences is welcoming some of the country’s top professionals in meteorology in April for the 20th annual Southeast Severe Storms Symposium, the first in-person severe weather meeting on campus since 2019.

Held April 2-3 on the first floor of Old Main Academic Center, the conference brings together meteorologists, students and weather experts to discuss and learn how severe weather impacts the Southeast region. Approximately 100-150 participants are expected to attend the event organized by the MSU student-led East Mississippi chapters of the National Weather Association and American Meteorology Society.

Register by April 1 at 5 p.m. at http://www.eastmsnwaams.com/registration.html . On-site registration also will be available April 2.

The symposium features four Mississippi State meteorology alumni as keynote speakers. They include: