MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Pipe and Supply will consolidate its operations into one location in Meridian.

The company expects to create 20 new jobs while keeping 275. The new location will be the 464-square-foot former Lowe’s distribution center.

Lauderdale County will provide an additional 20 acres for the site. The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide dirt work for the 20 acres.

The company expects to begin operations at the new location this spring.