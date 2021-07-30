Southern Poverty Law Center files amicus brief to restore voting rights for ex-prisoners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP filed an amicus brief on Thursday supporting the six plaintiffs in Harness v. Watson who are seeking – like plaintiffs in ongoing SPLC-filed litigation Hopkins v. Hosemann.

“The right to vote is a cornerstone of our democracy. Mississippi’s unconstitutional criminal disenfranchisement law continues to affect tens of thousands of Mississippians who have completed their sentences and who should be able to participate fully as citizens in their local government,” said Jonathan K. Youngwood, Co-Chair of the Litigation Department at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

The Harness and Hopkins cases were filed in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and consolidated in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. But the appeals of the two cases were heard by separate panels at the Fifth Circuit. The Hopkins plaintiffs await the decision of their initial Fifth Circuit panel, which heard oral arguments in New Orleans in December 2019.