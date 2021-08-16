Southern U.S. Trade Association announces 2022 programs are now open

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA) announced the 2022 program year is now open. Companies can login to their account to re-certify and update their information to register for 2022 Global Events and submit their marketing export strategy for the 50% CostShare program.

By submitting applications this fall, Mississippi companies have the opportunity to take advantage of these programs beginning January 1, 2022.

These funds are provided through the Market Access Program (MAP) and the Agricultural Trade Promotion (ATP) program. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS) partners with U.S. agricultural trade associations, cooperatives, state-regional trade groups and small businesses to share the costs of overseas marketing and promotional activities that help build commercial export markets for U.S. agricultural products and commodities.

“I encourage Mississippi companies that are currently exporting or planning to expand into international markets to take advantage of the programs offered by SUSTA. These programs provide small- and medium-sized food and agriculture businesses a unique opportunity to explore new markets and meet foreign buyers, while receiving financial support,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce and SUSTA President Andy Gipson.

To be eligible for either the Global Events or 50% CostShare programs, companies must be considered small according to U.S. Small Business Administration standards, be headquartered in the Southern region, have yearly gross sales of at least $50,000 and promote a brand-name product that is at least 50 percent U.S. agricultural origin.