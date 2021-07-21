Sparks named interim State Chemist, director of Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced Darrell Sparks has been named interim State Chemist and director of the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory, pending confirmation from the Mississippi Senate.

According to MSU, Sparks has served as associate State Chemist since 2017 and also is an associate professor in MSU’s Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Entomology and Plant Pathology. He succeeds Ashli Brown, who recently was named associate vice president of MSU’s Division of Agriculture, Forestry and Veterinary Medicine.

Officials said the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory works in cooperation with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) to develop regulations for and conduct analysis of animal feeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural limes and petroleum products sold in the state.