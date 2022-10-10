JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shared Health Mississippi presented a $25,000 gift to Special Olympics Mississippi.

Officials said the funds would be used to provide more opportunities for unified sports competitions in the state of Mississippi. Some of those opportunities include athletic training, competitions, and free health screenings to more than 4,000 active athletes across the state.

Monica Daniels, president and chief executive officer of Special Olympics Mississippi, said their partnership with Shared Health Mississippi will ensure that individuals in the state can compete on all playing fields and have equal access to quality healthcare.

“On behalf of the 5,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities, their families, and our volunteers, I would like to express my genuine and heartfelt gratitude to Shared Health Mississippi for their generous investment in our work,” said Daniels.

Each year, the organization offers 19 Olympic-style individual and team sports, year-round training, and more than 50 competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“We recognize the importance of providing opportunities to develop physical fitness within our communities and we hope that this contribution will help further their Healthy Athletes initiatives and competitions across the state,” said said John Cole, chief executive officer of Shared Health Mississippi.

Special Olympics Mississippi will host its State Fall Games this weekend at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. Athletes will be competing in croquet, flag football, cheerleading, horseshoes, and soccer.