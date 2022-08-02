LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The $15.9 million project is expected to create 90 jobs.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.

“Taylor has enjoyed our relationship with Terberg. We are excited to bring these products and manufacturing to the U.S. and Mississippi. We look forward to this great adventure with these two great companies coming together as one in this joint venture. There has been tremendous help from Joe Max Higgins, his team at Golden Triangle Development LINK and the Mississippi Development Authority. This facility will be a state-of-the-art factory where the best terminal tractors in the world will be built,” said Robert Taylor, President and COO, Taylor Group of Companies.

“We are delighted that both family businesses are setting up a joint venture to produce terminal tractors in the United States. The combination of expertise, craftsmanship, experience and network of Terberg and Taylor will give a great boost to the sales and service of Terberg terminal tractors in the United States. The collaboration with Taylor felt very positive from the start in 2020. With this strategic step, we expect an acceleration of growth in the coming years,” said Godfried Terberg, Chairman of the Board, Royal Terberg Group and Rob van Hove, CEO, Terberg Special Vehicles.

The first terminal tractor at the facility is expected to be built in the third quarter of 2023.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for site preparation and infrastructure needs. Lowndes County also is assisting with the project.

“Family-owned businesses are at the heart of Mississippi’s economy. The Taylor Group of Companies international partnership with Royal Terberg Group is the best representation of two-family businesses sharing the same core values and coming together to build stronger communities and create exciting opportunities for Mississippi’s workforce,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.