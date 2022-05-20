JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices in Mississippi are starting off from $3.99 all the way up to an average of $4.18 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Many neighbors are reconsidering their summer and Memorial Day traveling plans because of the recent spike in prices. In 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi was $2.70.

“I am upset, but not surprised. My family was supposed to take a trip out of town soon, but with these prices, we may have to talk about that again or even push it back to a more convenient time,” explained Shawna Greenwood, a local driver.

Neighbors around the area are concerned amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war that gas prices will continue to rise until things are settled out. Many are also considering a different style of transportation.

“My truck was costing me about $55s to fill up. Now, it’s over $80. I am trying to bring that down by keeping up with these pump points. They knock $0.35 off when I come by here,” said Gavin Sells, a local driver.

“Pump points” are also being used as a popular alternative by neighbors who claim they have seen enough of inflation.

“I never know when the prices are going to jump up, so I never let my tank get below half full. With everything happening all at once, it seems like I’m praying we end this crisis soon, because that’s what it feels like; a gas spike crisis,” explained a local neighbor.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.59. Neighbors are hoping other necessities won’t began to spike up as well as summer approaches.