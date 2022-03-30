JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During National Safe Digging Month in April, Spire and utilities across the country are encouraging neighbors to call 811 before digging to help prevent accidents involving utility pipelines.

“If you’re putting a shovel in the ground at any depth, you need to call 811,” said Alan Meyer, Spire manager of damage prevention. “When you place the free call to 811 a locator will mark the utilities within the requested area saving you time, money, and even lives. It is also important to remember to wait the appropriate time for utilities to respond before beginning your excavation.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, if someone calls 811 before they dig, they have a 99% chance of avoiding contact with a utility pipeline.

Spire recommends four steps for safe digging: