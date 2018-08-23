Sports betting kicks off in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Riverwalk Casino is the first casino in Vicksburg to make sports betting official. It's also the first place where you can go up to any Kiosk and place your bet for sports like football, soccer rugby and more. But it took alot of effort to get it to this point.
"It took a lot of hard work on everybody's part and a lot of cooperation for the Mississippi Gaming Commission, our partners with BetAmerica. Everyone really worked really well together and we appreciate everything they did to help us get open," said Riverwalk manager Ginny Tzotzolas/
People were standing in line today to make their bets. WJTV will have more on this story tonight.
