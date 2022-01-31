NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association’s (SPRA) Finals will come back to the Neshoba County Coliseum February 4-5, 2022.

Doors will open each day at 5:00 p.m., and the show will start at 7:00 p.m.

According to Breezy News, the top 15 athletes in each event will be competing for the largest cash purses of the year, saddles, and buckles in multiple events.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children five to 12, and free for children four and under. Tickets will be sold at the door and advance tickets can be purchased at The Depot in Philadelphia.