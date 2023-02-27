JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Spring Farm Days event in March.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, through Saturday, March 4, 2023. Admission is $8 for ages three and up.

“I want to invite the public to come out for the upcoming Spring Farm Days at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “With exhibits, food, animals and special rides, this event will be one the whole family will enjoy.”

Visitors can explore the grounds and various exhibits to learn about farming, gardening, forestry and more. In addition to the historic tractors and implements located at the museum, AgUp Equipment will be bringing tractors that show how farmers of today use these same tools.

Justin Nipper, marketing and events specialist, said the purpose of the event is to create a fun, hands-on educational experience for participants to understand the fundamentals of farming. This year will be the first year the event will be leaning in more to the soil category.

“There is a lot of unique and elements related to soil with this year’s event, so we’re excited about that the most,” said Nipper. “We just want to teach families on how to get out and partake in gardening.”

The Children’s Barnyard will also be open, and includes a variety of animals like chickens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats, horses and cows.

“We just want to make this a very fun experience, so that not just our children, but families as well, can get more engaged on the fundamentals of this,” said Nipper.

Concessions will be available for purchase on Saturday. Train ride, hayride, and carousel ride tickets will be available for purchase daily for $1.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.