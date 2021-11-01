Standing for American Freedom event to recognize anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

Pictured left to right: Jack Winstead, President of the Friends of Mississippi Veterans; Andy Gipson, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce; and Stacey Pickering, Executive Director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs. (Courtesy: MDAC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced Standing for American Freedom, which will be a concert event, will be held inside the Mississippi Coliseum on Sunday, December 5, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be in recognition of the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.



“We are honored to host the Standing for American Freedom concert in the Mississippi Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds,” said Gipson. “In recognition of Pearl Harbor Day, we want to honor all of our veterans and active military personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our freedoms. We will also recognize Mississippi first responders and medical professionals who never stopped working to keep us safe. I invite everyone to make plans to join us for this year’s preeminent patriotic event honoring Mississippi veterans still Standing for American Freedom.”

Country music artist Travis Tritt will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the construction and improvements of Mississippi Veterans Homes through Friends of Mississippi Veterans, a nonprofit organization.

Tickets start at $25.00 and can be purchased in advance through Ticketmaster or at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office. All military personnel and active first responders will receive $5.00 off admission.