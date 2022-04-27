GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A standoff was underway Wednesday morning in Gulfport after a deadly shooting in Biloxi.

WXXV reported the shooting happened at the Broadway Inn Express on Walmart Lane around 9:00 a.m. Biloxi police said there were three victims.

Gulfport police confirmed they were involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect believed to be the shooter. The standoff is in the area of Canal Road and 28th Street.

People were asked to avoid the area. No other details have been released at this time.