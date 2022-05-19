SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – E-commerce fulfillment and supply chain technology company Standvast Fulfillment will locate operations to Southaven. The project is a $4.425 million corporate investment.

Standvast augments or replaces pieces or the whole of e/omni-commerce retailers’ or brands’ existing solutions with an innovative fulfillment services network and technology solution that is powered by industry-leading experts who focus on the end-customers’ experience.

The company’s integrated supply chain technology, combined with its network of strategically located fulfillment centers and shipping partners, offers businesses reliability and a broader range of services.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) has certified Standvast for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. The city of Southaven and DeSoto County also are assisting with the project.

Standvast will lease space in Building 2 of Southaven Park 55. The Southaven location will create 360 jobs and company plans to begin hiring immediately.