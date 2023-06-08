STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Starkville man was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and money laundering.

Terrance Chandler, 44, pled guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance and one count of money laundering. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his release from prison.

According to court records, Chandler was involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine from Texas and distributing them throughout Mississippi and elsewhere.

Prosecutors said the investigation of this drug trafficking organization and its participants spanned for more than a year. Chandler was indicted along with 14 other individuals.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program in partnership with state and local law enforcement.