STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced a Starkville man’s sentence for possessing a Glock handgun with a fully automatic conversion device.

Tyquerius Doss, 20, will be in prison for five years and on supervised release for three years for possessing a machinegun with a fully automatic conversion device commonly referred to as a “Glock switch.”

According to U.S. Northern District Attorney Clay Joyner, the Glock switch, which turns the pistol into a machine gun, must be licensed under federal law.

“The potential for deadly violence increases exponentially when criminals possess automatic weapons, and we will continue to do all we can to remove the criminals and the illegal machine guns from the street,” Joyner said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby also noted a safety risk in the press release.

“When individuals, like Mr. Doss, deliberately alter the firing ability of otherwise-legal firearms to change their intended use, this becomes a danger to society,” Fomby said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FBI, and the Starkville Police Department investigated the case.