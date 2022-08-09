JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a Starkville man pled guilty in connection to the April 2019 death of his mother.

Jeffrey Moore was sentenced on one count of culpable negligence manslaughter and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens.

The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Moore’s mother.

“In Mrs. Moore’s final days, she was denied basic care and the respect due any human being, but most especially a parent,” said Fitch. “There is no excuse for the conditions in which this woman lived and eventually died. I am grateful to the paramedics, doctors, and nurses who attempted to assist her when she was finally in their care.”

On August 4, 2022, following his guilty plea, Moore was sentenced to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 10 years to serve on the charge of manslaughter.

He was sentenced to a term of two years on the charge of financial exploitation, with the two terms to be served concurrently.