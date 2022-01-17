Starkville police arrest 4 in connection to death of 9-year-old

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Starkville police arrested four people in connection to the death of a 9-year-old.

Police said the investigation began on January 5. The Starkville Police Department (SPD) has issued 62 search warrants in connection to the case so far.

They said Angelica Robertson, 25; Walter Deloach, 35; and Jazzerine Peter Hart, 34; were each charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and six counts each of accessory after the fact (aggravated assault).

Deloach was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and Hart was also charged with four counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a stolen weapon by a felon.

Jessica Hemphill, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Angelica Robertson (Courtesy: Starkville Police Department)

Walter Deloach (Courtesy: Starkville Police Department)

Jazzerine Peter Hart (Courtesy: Starkville Police Department)

Jessica Hemphill (Courtesy: Starkville Police Department)

Robertson’s bond was set at $210,000 and the others have not been set at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact SPD at (662)-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)-530-7151. Police said Crime Stoppers may offer a reward.