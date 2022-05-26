JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 26, State Auditor Shad White announced his office served a civil demand for $3,648,557.60 on former Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) Jacob Black.

According to White, the demand requires Black to repay misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) money.

The State Auditor said Black was served the demand based on audit findings from his office and new findings released in April 2022 by an independent CPA firm that reviewed DHS spending.

The audits found Black assisted a vendor, NCC Ventures, in violating procurement procedures. White said NCC Ventures has already been issued a demand from his office for work that was not completed and has been sued by the State of Mississippi.

Black’s demand is also based on his role assisting the flow of welfare money to the Mississippi Community Education Center, which was a non-profit owned by Nancy and Zach New, and the Autism Center of North Mississippi. Nancy and Zach New have already been charged and pled guilty to state and federal charges in the largest public fraud scheme in Mississippi’s history.

The new findings from April’s independent review can be found in a report published on the Auditor’s website.

“My team will continue the work we started over two years ago on this case, and continue working with all our state and federal partners, to make sure this case is fully investigated, top to bottom,” said White.