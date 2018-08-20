State Auditor launches new feature aimed at transparency

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Mississippi State Auditor's Office

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - State Auditor's office launched a new section of their website which is aimed at making documents and contract proposals more transparent to the public. Many contracts, requests for proposals, and various other documents from the office will be posted online.

"We wanted to compile these documents in one location for easy viewing,” said White. “An important part of being transparent is making public information easily accessible and searchable. Making these documents easy-to-find will also save time by eliminating the need for some public records requests.” The site will be regularly updated to add new documents as they are created by the office.

Auditor White continued, “Transparency is essential to creating trust and preventing fraud in government. It also serves as a disinfectant. When Mississippians see how an agency awards contracts, it helps prevent favoritism and corruption. People have a right to know how we do business and spend their money. This new addition to our website allows this office to simultaneously educate the public and be held accountable for its work. I encourage everyone to visit the site.”