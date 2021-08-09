State Auditor returns nearly $900K to Mississippi taxpayers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced his office identified nearly 400% more stolen and misspent taxpayer money last year than it did the year before. The findings were reported in the Audit Exceptions Report for Fiscal Year 2021.

This comes in addition to the $55.5 million a pharmacy benefit management company has agreed to pay the state after being investigated by the Auditor’s office. White said his office also returned nearly $900,000 to taxpayers during the last fiscal year.

“I want to thank the investigators and auditors for their tireless work this year,” said White. “Every ounce of credit for the work you read about in this report goes to them.”

State law requires the Auditor’s office to publish an Exceptions Report every year. An audit “exception” is a violation of the law or an accounting error resulting in the misspending of public funds. According to the State Auditor’s Office, not all exceptions listed in the report are criminal violations.

The 2021 Exceptions Report can be found online.