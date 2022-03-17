JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 17, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to invite public comment on a temporary adjustment to the statewide accountability system so A-F grades for districts and schools and federally required school improvement designations can be determined for the 2021-22 school year.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), the state’s A-F accountability system and school improvement identification system consider several indicators, including how well students perform on state tests, students’ growth on tests from year to year and whether students are graduating within four years. The system also measures how well schools are helping their lowest achieving students and English learners make progress toward proficiency.

The U.S. Department of Education (USED) granted waivers to states from federal accountability requirements for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The USED is now requiring all states to resume their accountability systems and identification of schools for support and improvement for the 2021-22 school year but is allowing states to request a one-year addendum planto adjust for missing data.

Mississippi resumed statewide testing in the 2020-21 school year.

MDE will present further details about its addendum proposal during the Accountability Task Force meeting on March 22, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed.

Public comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 11. For more information on the proposal and instructions for submitting comments, visit mdek12.org/PN/APA.