State Board of Education changes baseline scores for Seniors Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi State Board of Education voted today to make a change to the statewide accountability system.

The accountability system grants grades in each school from A to F. Those grades are largely based on how well students perform on state tests, whether students are showing improvement and their graduations rates.

The change in these baseline scores means the average amount of points a school may have need to make and A or B will be lowered by 30 to 40 points. Members of the State Board of Education say this will help schools get a better idea of their progress.

Jason Dean Chairman of State Board of Education

"The focus of grades and the impact of students is not the relevant question here. We want to show them the progress they are making fundamentally and accurately. If teachers are teaching towards the standards, it doesn't really matter. Its a reflection of the student's ability and capabilities to learn from year to year. We are trying to get more of a better model of what that looks like."

Board members say state tests have changed over the years. So, it may be harder to assess the growth of a school from one year to the next.

