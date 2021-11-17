State Department of Mental Health sued for denied records requests

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mental health advocacy group is suing the State Department of Mental Health for denied record requests.

The Yazoo Herald reported that the requests were made after suspicions of patient neglect, abuse, or injuries from staff members. The Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) group requested incident reports for the past 30 days on August 17 and asked to be provided reports on a regular basis in the future. According to the newspaper, the Department of Mental Health refused the request on August 27.

The group then sent investigation notices/probable cause letters to ten facilities across the state. They said the Department of Mental Health refused the request on October 28.

The DRMS has since filed a lawsuit in hopes that the court would force the DMH to turn over the requested records. The reports would give DRMS means to investigate the various abuse claims.