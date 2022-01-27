PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Fire Academy is now an official training center with the American Heart Association and will be offering new, top-tier CPR and first aid training.

According to officials, they expect to train about 4,000 first responders in the first year and add up to 15 training sites statewide.

“This project has been two years in the making. The work that has been put into this can’t even be described. These folks behind me have worked hours and hours to get this project done,” said Mississippi State Fire Academy Executive Director Terry Wages.

There are about 40 people teaching courses to firefighters at the academy.