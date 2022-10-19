JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office K9’s Ralph and Ringo will receive bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Ralph and Ringo’s vests are sponsored by Leah Beale, of Oklahoma. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Ralph (Courtesy: MS State Fire Marshal’s Office)

Ringo (Courtesy: MS State Fire Marshal’s Office)

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.