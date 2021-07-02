State Sen. Barnett receives Rise Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator Juan Barnett (D-Miss.) was recently awarded a ‘Rise Award’ by Empower Mississippi. According to officials, the award recognizes leaders who made the largest contributions to move Mississippi forward.

Barnett pushed for a prison reform package, which was signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves.

Russ Latino, president of Empower Mississippi said, the award came about “as a result of Juan’s determined leadership in crafting and championing meaningful reforms to our justice system to protect public safety, get the most out of the state’s limited resources and provide second chances to those who have earned them’”

“Chairman Barnett embodies many of the best qualities of a good legislator and leader. He cares about people and how his work impacts them. He is willing to listen to others’ concerns and find compromise. He is determined to make a difference. Without his leadership this year, and in the past, Mississippi would not have made the progress it has in our justice system,” Latino said.