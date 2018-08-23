State Senators forward lottery bill to pay for infrastructure

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi senators are advancing a bill that would create a state lottery and earmark money for 10 years to be spent by the state Transportation Department.



The Senate Highways and Transportation Committee approved Senate Bill 2001 Thursday on a split voice vote. The bill moves to the full Senate for more debate.



Committee Chairman Willie Simmons, a Cleveland Democrat, says the lottery is projected to provide about $40 million to the state in its first year and about $80 million in later years.



The bill creates a Mississippi Lottery Corp., which would be governed by a five-member board appointed by the governor. The board would hire a president of the corporation, subject to the governor's veto.



The committee rejected amendments, including one to make the lottery corporation subject to the state public records act.

