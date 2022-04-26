JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright will retire on June 30, 2022.

On Tuesday, Wright spoke about the accomplishments the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has made during her time as the state superintendent. She said focusing on mental health resources for staff and students is something of importance in the department.

Wright also offered some advice.

“Be open to opportunities, because you never know when that door will open, and you need to be prepared for it. It’s always thinking, ‘What are you going to do?’ and ‘What is the preparation?’ And most importantly, ask for the help if you need it,” she said.

Wright said she’s looking forward to spending time with her daughters and grandson in Baltimore, Maryland.