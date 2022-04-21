JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a 50-year career in public education, State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright, Ed.D., will retire on June 30, 2022. The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Wright to be the state superintendent in 2013.

“Dr. Wright never wavered from her belief that Mississippi students were just as capable as students in any other state,” said Rosemary Aultman, SBE chair. “She eliminated the culture of low expectations and proved our students could achieve at the highest levels. States throughout the country now turn to Mississippi to learn about our successful strategies for raising student achievement. Dr. Wright’s leadership has improved educational opportunities and outcomes for a generation of Mississippi students.”

Wright implemented Mississippi’s first publicly funded Early Learning Collaborative program, which earned the state recognition from the National Institute for Early Education Research as one of only six states in the nation that meet all 10 quality standards for early childhood education.

“Leading education in Mississippi has been the honor and privilege of my life. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity I have been given to work with dedicated educators and leaders across Mississippi, the entire Mississippi Department of Education team and committed State Board members and legislative leaders. Together we have worked to make a difference in the lives of children.” Wright said. “Most especially, I am incredibly proud of Mississippi students. There is no limit to what they can accomplish.”

The SBE will announce plans for Dr. Wright’s transition and its search for a new state superintendent of education once the details have been finalized.