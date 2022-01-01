Stay safe, warm during cold temperatures with these tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will begin seeing colder weather soon. CenterPoint Energy leaders are offering tips to keep you and your family safe and warm during cold weather.

Leaders recommend the following to ensure safety and adequate heating:

Make sure your heating system is working properly. Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe and efficient operation.

Use space heaters safely . Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off feature. Keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

They recommend the following for efficient heating:

Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees. If possible, set it at 65 degrees when you are home and 60 degrees when you are away from home.

Lowering your thermostat can help you save on your annual heating costs. Installing a programmable thermostat can help you automatically control your heat usage. Add on extra layers of clothing to keep warm.

Change your air filters monthly. A dirty filter restricts airflow and can increase the operating cost of your furnace by as much as 10 percent. A good reminder is to change the filter each time you receive your natural gas bill.

Keep cold air from coming into your home with these tips: