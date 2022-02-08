BAY ST. LOUIS (WJTV) – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) conducted the second RS-25 engine hot fire test of the year on Tuesday, February 8.

The test was conducted on the Fred Haise Test Stand at the Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis. The February 8 test is the third testing of the engines since mid-December to help power NASA’s Space Launch System rocket for future deep space missions.

NASA will use the data collected during the tests to enhance production of new RS-25 engines and components for use on subsequent missions.

Center leaders said the SLS engine will be the world’s most powerful rocket and the only one capable of sending the agency’s Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in a single mission.