Stennis Space Center set for active testing year

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2021, Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis completed a full year of propulsion testing. In 2022, seven of the nine test stands at Stennis are being used for testing.

Four stands are being operated by NASA, one is under a Reimbursable Space Act Agreement with Aerojet Rocketdyne, and two have been turned over to Relativity Space Inc. for operation under a Commercial Space Launch Act.

“We’re looking forward to an active testing year,” said Joe Schuyler, director of the Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate. “Stennis already is on the front lines of testing to help power the nation’s deep space exploration program. In addition, more and more commercial companies are realizing the value of our unparalleled facilities, infrastructure, and test team, and bringing their test projects on site.”

In 2021, rocket engine testing at Stennis featured 11 test campaigns on eight test stands. The year’s activity totaled 434 tests and 7,341 seconds of cumulative firing time.