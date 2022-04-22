RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Scams come in a variety of disguises, and some of them are very convincing.

It can be especially hard to ignore phone calls from what appears to be a legitimate community business, organization or individual. But those calls could be coming from scammers anywhere in the world.

Telemarketers out to defraud customers use caller ID spoofing to intentionally hide their identity by falsifying the information transmitted to someone’s caller ID.

Caller ID spoofing is legal and useful in some instances, such as when a doctor uses a cell phone to call patients but displays the office number on the patients’ caller IDs. But the practice is illegal when telemarketers use it to trick consumers into giving out their personal information so it can be used or sold for fraudulent purposes.

The Federal Communications Commission also prohibits the practice when it is used to cause harm or wrongly obtain anything of value. Even if telemarketers are unable to trick consumers into answering their phones or falling for their scams, they still make money.

“They get paid based on the number of calls they make per day. All they have to do is place the call. They don’t have to make a sale or talk to anyone. It sounds crazy. But if you make a million calls a day, even if you only make pennies on the dollar that’s a lot of money. It’s very profitable, and that’s why it continues,” said Stacy Harrell, No Call Administrator for the Mississippi Public Service Commission in the central district.

However, Harrell said scam calls are decreasing because of the Public Service Commission’s efforts in fining companies that violate the no-call law.

Although it is impossible for authorities to track down telemarketers who are spoofing legitimate numbers, consumers can take steps to protect themselves from these telemarketers. Harrell said one of the best methods to reduce these calls and avoid spoofing scams on cell phones is to use call blocking tools.

To learn how to stop unwanted robocalls and texts click here.